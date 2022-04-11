Michael O Loughlin, Carrick-on-Suir

Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir.

Peacefully at Uhw surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa, sister Eileen and brother Eamon

Sadly missed by his loving Children Martin, Brid Whelan and Edmond, daughter in law, Elma, son in law Liam, sister in law Kitty, grandchildren Michael, Niamh, Darragh, Patrick, David and Clodagh, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral home Carrick on suir on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick beg on Wednesday for requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul thank you.