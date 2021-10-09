Michael Moynihan, Thurles

Graniera, Milestone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Harlesden, London and formerly of Graniera, Milestone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

October 8th 2021, (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Beloved son of the late Annie and Mick and brother of the late Noel.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Trish, brothers and sisters Seán, Eileen (Loughnane, Thurles), Marion (Graham, Thurles), Paddy and Martin, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon.

Removal on Monday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30 followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Home Care Team.

Please adhere to government guidelines on gatherings and face coverings.

“May he Rest in Peace”

