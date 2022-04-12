Michael ‘Mike’ Crampton, Roscrea

Dungar, Roscrea.

Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Susan and sister Tilly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Lynn, Teresa, Kevin and David, sons-in-law Jim and Andy, daughters-in-law AnnMarie and Ann, his grandchildren Donna, Kirsty, Sarah, Enda, Lisa, James, Rebecca, Connor, Rory and Bran, sisters Josie, Mary, Lilly, Carmel and Breda, brothers Jimmy, John, Paddy, Tom, Willie, Maxie, Oliver and Leo, his great-grandchildren, his great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Laurels Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.