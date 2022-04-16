Michael (Micky) Moore, Grange

Ballindoney, Grange.

Micky died peacefully at Rathkeevin Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his brother Jackie, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces Linda, Jacqueline, Sharon and Susan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortège leaving the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Nicholas’ Church, Grange, for Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed here: http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan (click on Grange tab).