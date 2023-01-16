Michael (Micky) McEnery, Mullinahone

Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

January 15th 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Home, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother William (Billy), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Wednesday 18th January from 6pm with prayers at 8pm.

Removal to St Michaels Church, Mullinahone from Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Thursday 19th January at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Isertkieran Cemetery, Ballinacloughy, Mullinahone.