Michael (Mickey) Ward, Cahir

Lisava Terrace, Cahir.

Michael passed away peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, in St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Alice, sons Brendan, Darren and Brian, daughters Miriam and Alison, brothers Ger and George, sisters Bridget and Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home on Monday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.