Michael “Mickey” Phelan, Roscrea

3 Church View, Convent Hill, Roscrea and The Market House Pub, Main Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his son Colm, daughter-in-law Fiona, brother Jim, sisters Ann, Margaret and Angela.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Paul, daughter Colette, grandchildren Amy, Conor and Jean, son-in-law Pat, sisters Mary Bernie, Josie and Pauline, brothers Joe and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Market House Pub on Wednesday evening from 4pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House strictly private please.