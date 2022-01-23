Michael (Mickey) Fitzgerald, Fethard

Crampscastle, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

January 21st, 2022.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Marion and Sheena, sons in law Noel and Denis, sister Mary, brothers Ollie and Jimmy, grandchildren Róisín, Darren and Alannah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

It can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the Condolence’s page of RIP.ie.

