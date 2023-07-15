Michael (Mickey) Dunphy, Clonmel

Kilburry West, Cloneen, Clonmel.

Suddenly at his residence on July 13th, 2023.

Pre-deceased by his loving mother Mary, sister; Molly, wife; Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother; Jack, aunts; Bridget and Joe uncles; Johnny and Seamus (Keating) his extended family,Theresa (Kinane,) Lisa (Keating Murphy) Paddy, Christy, Colin, Andrew, Abbie, Amber, relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home on Sunday 16th July from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday 17th July at 10:30 to the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen for 11pm requiem mass.

Followed by burial in Killaghy Cemetery, Mullinahone.