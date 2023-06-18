Michael (Mickey Connors) O’Connor, Clonmel

St. Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Mickey passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday.

Pre-deceased by his wife Breda.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Johanna, grandchildren Amy, Chloe, Emma and Sarah, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.