Michael (Mick) Tobin, Bansha & Glen of Aherlow

Michael (Mick) Tobin,

Main St., Bansha, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Gurtavoher, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary.

24th March 2023. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short illness bravely born.

Predeceased by his baby son Thomas & mother Nance. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (née Ryan Donal), daughter Geraldine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours & many good friends.

Reposing at his residence Main St., Bansha this Saturday evening from 4pm-7pm.

Mick’s funeral cortége will arrive at Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow, Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm for 2pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Bansha old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.