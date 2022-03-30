Michael (Mick) Teefey, Nenagh

Ardcroney & late of Ashley Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 29th March 2022.

Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, Daughter Patricia & son Oliver.

Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Paddy, Marie, Chrissy, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mae, John, Phyllis, Gerard & Ann. Sister Teresa (O’Reilly). Grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, Nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Michael’s remains will leave his home on Friday at 10.30 arriving at St. Flannan’s Church Ardcroney for Requiem mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish