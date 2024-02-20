Michael (Mick) Starr, Nenagh

Curraheen, Islandbawn, Nenagh and late of Mitchel Street.

February 19th 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joseph, his brothers Joe and Johnny and brother-in-law Con Ryan.

Mick will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sister Alice (Ryan), sisters-in-law Teresa and Angela, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at his sister Alice’s home,(Curraheen, Islandbawn), Eircode (E45 XP99), from 3pm until 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Homecare Team www.milfordcarecentre.ie