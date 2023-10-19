Michael (Mick) Ryan, Thurles

Rahealty, Thurles.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Maggie, brothers Bishop Laurence, Pat and Jim, brothers-in-law John, Billy and Dick. Sadly missed by his wife Marie (née Quinn), sons Kevin, Joe, Colm and Aidan, daughter Alison (Laffan), daughters-in-law Suzanne, Deirdre, Breda and Kerrie, son-in-law Eddie, his 13 cherished grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Birdie, Ailish and Pauline, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, former colleagues in Centenary Co-Op, card playing circle, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 21st October from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 22nd October at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.