Michael (Mick) Roche, Templemore

Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

10th of September 2021 ex 3rd regiment Templemore.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Rita, Sons, Edward, Gerard, Michael (Haulie) and John, Sisters, Nuala and Mary, Brother John, Daughters in law, Martha, Anne and Kate, Sisters in law, brothers in law, Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Michael’s mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/tempemoreparish.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence