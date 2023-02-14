Michael (Mick) Power, Nenagh

Clonaslee, St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh

February 13th 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.

Beloved husband of the late Peg and brother of the late, Mary, Peg, Olive, Pat and Harry.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, son Pat, daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Phil, grandsons, Eugene and Patrick, brother Billy, sister Bernie (Hodgins), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, at his home, from 4pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday, to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May he Rest in Peace.