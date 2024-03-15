Michael Mick O’Connell, Killenaule

Boherlug, Cashel Road, Killenaule,

Passed away peacefully on March 14th 2024 surrounded by his loving family at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Breda and Sonny and his brother John. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Maura (nee Frewen), daughter Deirdre, son Michael, son-in-law Stephen, his adored grandsons Chris and Lucas, his brothers Eugene, Pat, Dick, Jim and Donal, his sisters Rena and Marian, brother and sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (E41 RW64) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Cremation on Tuesday at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule