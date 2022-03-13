Michael (Mick) O’Brien, Toomevara

Clash, Toomevara.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on 13th Mar 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved sisters Mary (Gleeson) & Peg (Hogan).

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan and cherished daughters Jeanette, Breda, Marie & Evelyn. Sister Eileen (Quigley), adored grandchildren Aine, Cormac, Hannah & Millie. Sons in law John, Stevie & Mickey. Brothers in law Denis, Seamus, Michael & Ned. Sisters in law Mary, Sadie, Breda & Trisha. Nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the Toomevara facebook page.

Followed burial afterwards in the Church grounds.