Michael ‘Mick’ McCarthy, Clonmel & Cappawhite

Michael (Mick) McCarthy

Mountain Road, Clonmel and formerly of Tinnahinchy, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. Retired Nursing Staff St. Luke’s Hospital Clonmel. 31st January 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Husband of the late Margaret McCarthy (Nee Hallahan). Sadly missed by his loving sons Tony and Kevin, daughters in law Paula and Mary, grandchildren Barry, Caoimhe, Colm and Eoin, sisters Sr. Kathleen (Presentation Convent Clonmel) and Bernie Collins, brothers Joe and Denis, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Mick Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm

Mick’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

