Michael “Mick” Maher, Roscrea

Newline, Roscrea.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Declan and Dermot.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Siobhán, sons Eoin, Daragh and Niall, son-in-law Colm, daughters-in-law Jayne, Elisa and Kayleigh, brothers John, Brendan and Aidan, sisters Olivia and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, goo neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 4 to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House strictly private please.

