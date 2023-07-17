Michael (Mick) Kenneally, Ballyporeen

Glenacunna, Ballyporeen.

Mick in his 91st year passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on the 16th July 2023.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Tuts) daughters Louise, Michelle, Carly and Marie (Mizz), sons Seamus, Michael and Kevin, sister Kit (O’Mahony), sons-in-law Andrew, Rory and John, daughters-in-law Charlotte and Kate also Trish and Paolo, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Adored by his 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ballyporeen Community Centre on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

House private please.