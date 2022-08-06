Michael (Mick) Kelly, Carrick-on-Suir

10 Lissadell, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Former NT at St Mary’s Irishtown Clonmel.

Pre deceased by his sister Anne, deeply regretted by his loving Wife Leish, sisters Eileen, Marie, Patricia,Gabriel, Josephine and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday the 8th of August from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday the 9th August for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice.