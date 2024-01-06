Michael (Mick) Keane, Nenagh and Wexford

Ballywilliam, Nenagh and formerly of Sheepwalk, Drinagh, Co. Wexford.

January 5th 2024, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Josie, his sister Peggy and her husband Gerry Maher and his niece Margaret.

Loving father of Michael, Janet and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren, Alan, Amanda, Megan, Aidan, Mark and Kelly, his daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Ger Hynes, Helen, sisters-in-law Mary, Nancy, Sally, Vera and Margaret, brothers-in-law Jimmy and Edward, his niece Anne, nephews Brian, Philip and Ian, relatives, close neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballywilliam for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Mick received from The Palliative Care Services Nenagh and Milford Care Centre, from his G.P. Dr. Muiris O’Keeffe and his staff, from Anna Kelly and all the staff of the pharmacy, from his carers Eileen and Susan and the carers from Bluebird Agency.

May he Rest in Peace.