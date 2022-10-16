Michael (Mick) Hurley, Nenagh

“Arra Villa”, Clonaslee, St Conlon’s Road, Nenagh, formerly of Boulagloss, Carrigatoher and late of Ballymacegan, Lorrha.

October 15th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Hurley, his brothers John, Tom and Br. Denis and his sister Beatrice Cleary.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, children John, Mary, Margaret and Sarah, daughter-in-law Máire, sons-in-law Johann (Tambimuttu), Sean (McCabe) and Trevor (Kearly), his adored grandchildren Katie, John, Aidan, Doireann, Róisín, Ciara, Michael, Anthony, and Tara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday, at his home (E45 Y260), from 3pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on here

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.