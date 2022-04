54 Woodvale Walk, Fethard.

Deeply regretted by his wife Catherine, his daughters Katie and Lynn, grandchildren Killian, Josh, Dylan, Jamie and Sophie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey