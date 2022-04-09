Michael (Mick) Fennessy, Clogheen

Killballyboy, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary.

On April 9th 2022.

He passed away peacefully in the care of South Tipperary University hosptal Clonmel with his loving wife Margaret by his side.

Pre-deceased by his loving sons Paul, Michael and Damian and his brother Richard.

Sadly missed by his wife Margaret son Seán and daughter Sarah, his sisters Ann, Elsie and Eleanor, his brothers John, Pat, David, James and Freddie., grandchildren Ciarán, Lewis and Bethany, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen on Monday 11th April from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning for 11.30am for Mass in St Mary’s Church Clogheen, followed by burial in Duhill cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clogheen livestream service St. Mary’s Church, Clogheen, Cahir, Co Tipperary – Clogheen Market, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv). https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen