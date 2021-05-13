Michael ‘Mick’ Carroll, Crosspatrick

Michael (Mick) Carroll

Bawnmore, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Crosspatrick arriving for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence