Micháel McNamara, Tuamgraney

Coolawn, Tuamgraney, Co. Clare.

16th September 2022; peacefully in the loving care of Raheen Community Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Nora (nee Lynch) and son Padraig, brother Paddy and sister Peggy.

Sadly missed by his son Seán, daughters Catherine, Anne and Michelle, brother Den and sister Kitty (Tuohy), sons – in – law Ger Hannan, Fergus Mc Donagh, Paddy Slattery, daughter – in – law Catherine, grandchildren Áine, Róisín, Aisling, Muireann, Nora Mae, Cáolán and Clodagh. Sisters – in – law, brothers – in – law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, many friends and farming friend, Wagner.

May Micháel’s Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Joseph’s Church, Tuamgraney, V94 PW40, on Sunday at 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in St. Coolan’s Cemetery, Tuamgraney.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Raheen Community Hospital, Tuamgraney.