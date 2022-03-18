Michael McInerney, Killeigh & Thomastown

Derryadd, Killeigh and late of Thomastown, Co. Tipperary.

Died 16th March, Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Saturday from 5.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel, at 2.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh/.

The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your messages of sympathy on the Condolence link on rip.ie.