Michael McGrath, Drombane

Pallas Hill, Drombane, Thurles.

March 6th, 2022, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Matt, Joe and Frank (Moyne), and sister Mary (Allis) Doon, sisters in law, Patricia and Marie, brother-in-law George, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Wednesday from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Munroe.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11-30 am, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery Bouladuff.

Michael’s mass will be streamed live on www.drominch.com