Michael McCarthy, Nenagh

St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick on May 20th 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael & Mary and brothers Paddy & Thomas.

Will be sadly missed by his loving brother John and sisters Julia & Mary. Sister in law Anne. brother in law Keith, nieces and nephews Laura, Melissa, Rebecca, Gary, Shirley, Michelle, Lisa, Claire & David. grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, great neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Barrack Street Graveyard.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie