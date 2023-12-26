Michael Maher, Thurles

Lisnamrock, Coalbrook, Thurles

Sadly missed forever by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Jacinta, Fiona, Louise and son Paul, sons-in-law Darren, Jonathan and Connor, Paul’s partner Emma, cherished grandchildren Poppy, James, Lorna, Adam, Danny, Molly, Evie and Aubrey, brother Joe, sisters Una, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery.