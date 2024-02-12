Michael Maher, England & Ballina

Poole, Dorset, England and originally of Townlough, Ballina, Tipperary.

Unexpectedly at Royal Bournemouth Hospital surrounded by his family on Saturday February 10 2024.

He is predeceased by his parents Eddie and Kathleen.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Claudia and Francesca, grandchildren Jared, Zak, Yasmin and Callam, sons in law Mike and Yazid, brother JohnJoe, sister Mary Ryan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Funeral will be held in Poole, Dorset, England.

A memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Lua Church Ballina, Tipperary at a later date.