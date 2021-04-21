Michael Maher, Clonmel

Michael Maher

Gort Na Manach, and formerly of Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 20th April 2021 following a brave battle Michael passed away in Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by Fiona, Kealan, Ashley and Chloe, Kealan’s partner Jane, granddaughter Alannadh, brothers Tom, Frank, Kirean and Brian, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Michael’s funeral cortege will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church at 12.45pm for a private funeral Mass at 1pm on Thursday which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Co. Cork

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital (Oncology).

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the church.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so on the Condolence section below.

