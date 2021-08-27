Michael Maguire, Nenagh

Michael Maguire

Lahorna, Nenagh and formerly of Beechgrove Country House, Islandbawn and Tobar Mhuire, Nenagh, August 26th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Joyce Maguire, brothers Kieran and Gerard and his brother-in-law Jim Ryan, beloved husband of Julia and loving father of Anselm, Morgan and Sínead. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Paul Goggin, his adored grandchildren Damien, Vivien, Clara, Myles and Michael, brothers Tommy and George, sister Denise, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Sunday 29th at his home (E45 A462), for family and close friends, from 3pm until 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass (Max 50 people) at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Terryglass Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association or Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

