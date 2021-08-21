Michael Madden, Roscrea

Lower Derrymore, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Geraldine, Aileen and Pauline, son Sean, brothers Christy and Tommy, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, grandchildren Karen, Greg, Grace, Shauna, Jamie and Jade, great-grandchildren Emma, Katie and Molly, sisters-in-law Nellie and Corli, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30 (Travelling in the Knock Rd, across the bypass, down the Convent Hill and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

