Michael (Mackey) Keogh, Nenagh

Ballygibbon, Kilruane, Nenagh.

Suddenly at home on 25/12/2021.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Jim & Margaret and his brother Denis.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann and cherished family Hazel, Marcella & Kevin. Grandchildren Brian, Alannah, Odin & Isabella. Brothers Connie, Johnny & Bunny (PJ). Aunts Cass Devaney & Margaret O’Meara. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Mackey Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face covering and handshakes.

Remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan Church Grounds.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ward 2C at University Hospital Limerick.

