Michael Loughnane, Roscrea

Glen Albert, Roscrea

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Joan and his sister Marguerite. Deeply missed by his loving wife Nora, son Mark, daughters Eimear, Grainne and Mairead, sons-in-law Conor and Caine, much loved grandchildren Ben, Samuel, Clodagh, Daisy, Grainne and Conal, brother John and his sisters Maureen, Claire, and Joan, brothers-in-law Charlie and Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie