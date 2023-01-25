Michael Looby, Clonmel

Woodrooff and formerly Rockfield, Glenconnor and Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Michael passed away peacefully, after a short illness at St James Hospital, Dublin on Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Eddie and Larry he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Michele and Angela, sons John and Kealan, brother Billy, sisters Kathleen and Aileen, grandchildren Finnán, Niamh, Oisín, Conor, Annie, Jack, Josh, Millie, Charlie and George, sons-in-law Paul and Vincent, daughters-in-law Esther and Lisa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 12pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.