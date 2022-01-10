Michael Lonergan, Clonmel

Park, Grange, Clonmel.

Died on January 9th, in his 95th year, in the excellent and loving care of the staff at Croí-ÓIr Ward, Cashel Residential Older Persons Service.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Margaret, his brother John and sister-in-law Rosemary.

Deeply regretted by his loving nieces and nephews Marguerite, Bobby, Michael, Louise, John and their aunt Georgina (Jenny) Prendergast, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, great-great-grand-nephew, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Michael’s Funeral Cortége will arrive in St Nicholas’s Church Grange on Thursday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Croí-ÓIr Ward, Cashel Residential Older Persons Service.

