Michael King, Cloughjordan

Michael King

Rathenny Cloughjordan

Predeceased by his beloved wife Sally. his parents Michael & Peg, Sister Sr.Eileen and his infant sister Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving son Mike and daughter in law Niamh, grandchildren Culainn & Caela. Sisters Noreen (Gleeson, Ballyphilip) & Geraldine (Ferguson). Brothers Pat & Sean. Mother in law Julia (Maher, Cashel). Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, his great neighbours, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. His remains will arrive at St.Joseph’s Church Moneygall on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. “ House Private Please “