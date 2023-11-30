Michael Kerins, Cahir

Abbey Street, Cahir.

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of ‘The Oak Ward’, University Hospital Waterford, after a brief illness in the company of those who loved him.

Predeceased by his parents David and Brenda, Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Teddy (Theresa, née Brennan), sisters Margaret and Maura, brothers Brendan, John and David, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.