Michael Kennedy, Silvermines and Dolla

Cooleen, Silvermines, Nenagh and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla.

April 21st 2022, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his grandson Cian.

Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Teresa, Marie, Mairead, Carmel and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brothers and sisters, his sons-in-law Colm McNamara, Diarmuid Doran, David McGrath, William Cavanagh and John’s partner Emma Duignan, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on Silvermines Parish YouTube.

Please continue to wear face coverings in funeral home and the Church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.