Michael Kennedy, Roscrea

Loughanavatta, Roscrea.

Formerly of Bank of Ireland.

January 20, 2023, passed away after a short illness in the excellent care of the staff at The Blackrock Clinic.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Margaret (nee O’ Reilly) and children; Suzanne, Alan, Heather, Mark and Michael, daughters-in-law; Sophie, Jennifer & Amy, sons-in-law; Mike & Tony, grandchildren; Alannah, Oisín, Max, Fiachra, Michael, Patrick, Kathleen, Conor, Mark Jnr., Wren, Donnacha & John, his brothers Sean & Padraig, sisters Fionnuala and Veronica, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by brother Gerry and sister Dorothy.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Cremation to take place at a later date.

Family flowers only.