Michael Kenneally, Toomevara & Ballymackey

Millview Toomevara & formerly of Killowney Ballymackey.

Peacefully surrounded by his family, in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Kally), and cherished sons Declan, Patrick, and Michael; his cherished grandchildren Roisin, Becky, Ciara, Daire, Dan, Aoibheann, Fiadh, and Cormack; sister Bridget, and brothers Seamus, Joe, Patsy, Christy, and Francis; daughters-in-law Annette, Emily, and Aisling; and sons-in-law Annette, Emily, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains arriving at St.Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Those who cannot attend May view the livestream of mass on the https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/.

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

May Michael Rest In Peace.