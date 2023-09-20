Michael Keating, Cahir

Ballydrehid, Cahir.

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, daughter Miriam, sons Michael, Seamus, Liam, Martin, John and Walter, son in law John (Wall) daughters in law Breda, Victoria, Sally, Marie, Polly and Alexandra, brother Séamus, sisters Sheila and Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4 pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.