Michael J. (Mick) Collins, Thurles

Ard na Croise, Thurles

Passed peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by his parents May and Maurice, sister-in-law Helen (Feeney).

He will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Tess (née Hogan, Crosspatrick), daughters Elaine (Kearney, Moycarkey) and Caroline (Hennessy, Craanford, Gorey), grandchildren Tessa, Millie, Jane, James, Harry and Charlie, sons-in-law Liam and Joseph, brother Bill, sister Mary (Holmes), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Sheila, Ann and Mary, brother-in-law Denis, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bóthar na Naomh Church at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.