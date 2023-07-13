Michael Houlihan, Borrisokane

14 Marian Avenue, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Norah. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter Mary, son Michael, son in law Tom, Michael’s partner Anne and their extended family, grandchildren Marian and Alan, Marian’s husband Jimmy, great-grandchildren Kellie, Conor, Kevin, Bronagh and Donnacha, great-great-grandchild Daithi, sister Alice, brother Johnny, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 10:15am for mass at 10:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie (borrisokaneparish).