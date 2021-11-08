Michael Hogan, Carrigatoher

Michael Hogan

Pallasmore, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, November 7th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Community Home, Nenagh

Predeceased by his wife Mary, sons Patrick and John and brother Matt. Michael will be missed by his loving family, Gerard, Denis, Claire and Michael, brothers John and Jerome, sisters Mary and Josie, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sarah, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday 9th at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to government guidelines on Covid 19 including face covering and no handshaking.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

