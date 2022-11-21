Michael Healy, Roscrea

Loughpark, Roscrea.

Passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2022.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Thérèse, sisters Anna and Maeve and brother John.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Claire, Anne (Reilly, Kells), Joan and Barbara (Fleming, Dublin). Sons-in-law Michael and John, adored grandchildren Oisín, Fionn, Ella, Grace and Siena, niece and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, his wonderful carers and a wide circle of kind friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only, house strictly private please.